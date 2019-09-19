State to stop using ‘Dalit’ in govt circulars

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST

With the enforcement of the model code of conduct for Assembly elections just days away, the social justice and special assistance department of the state issued a government resolution (GR) announcing it is dropping the usage of the word ‘Dalit’ from all government circulars, notifications and dealings.

The word (meaning the downtrodden) is generally used for socially backward castes and there are different opinions about its usage. The order, which was issued on Wednesday, was in accordance with a high court ruling on a writ petition seeking a ban on the usage of the word. Now all government correspondence, including schemes, GRs and notifications will use Scheduled Caste and Nav Bouddha (followers of Dr Ambedkar who converted to Buddhism with him) instead of the ‘Dalit’, the GR stated

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 00:23 IST