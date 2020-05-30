e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane records 5 Covid-19 deaths

Thane records 5 Covid-19 deaths

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 23:58 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Three women and two men, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Thane. A total of 151 new cases were recorded in the city on Saturday. The number of positive cases in the city is 2,901. Eighty-four Covid-19 patients have died in the city so far.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Three women died in the city. Two of them are Mumbra residents aged 26 and 31 years. The third woman is 61 years old from Mahagiri. Two men, one a 75-year-old from Sawarkarnagar and the other a 67-year-old man from Anandnagar died after testing positive.”

The highest number of cases, 37 cases, were reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, followed by 24 in Naupada-Kopri and 20 in Mumbra.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In