e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

‘Where has the party gone’ video hits Cong

In the video, purportedly shot on Wednesday in the Parliament House complex, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel and senior Haryana leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are seen holding an impromptu discussion regarding the affairs of the party.

delhi Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:25 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

Amid infighting in its Haryana unit, a viral video featuring a conversation between Congress’ three senior leaders has come as a major embarrassment to the party.

In the video, purportedly shot on Wednesday in the Parliament House complex, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel and senior Haryana leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are seen holding an impromptu discussion regarding the affairs of the party.

While another senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in-charge of Haryana, watches, an upset Patel is seen purportedly asking Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, why the Congress is weak in the state. He is heard asking “where has the party gone?” Hooda is seen giving some explanation to Patel, the treasurer of the Congress.

After the embarrassing video went viral, the top leadership of the Congress was said to be in a huddle to look for damage control.

Significantly, the video emerged as the infighting in the Haryana Congress came out in the open on Wednesday when former state unit president Ashok Tanwar, along with his hundreds of supporters, staged a protest outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi, alleging wrongdoings in the ticket distribution in the state.

Another senior party leader and former minister Kiran Chowdhry is also said to be unhappy as her recommendation for tickets has been ignored.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:25 IST

top news
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
From strategic ties to ‘flow of talent’: A look at Jaishankar’s US visit
Oct 04, 2019 08:30 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News