Friday, Aug 09, 2019

40-year-old woman raped, threatened by duo

According to the police, the RMP is an acquaintance of the woman and had asked her to meet him on Wednesday with regards to a job offer of a nurse.

gurugram Updated: Aug 09, 2019
HT Correspondent
Gurugram
A 40-year-old woman from Tauru was allegedly abducted and raped by two men, one of whom is a rural medical practitioner (RMP) at a private hospital in Sohna
A 40-year-old woman from Tauru was allegedly abducted and raped by two men, one of whom is a rural medical practitioner (RMP) at a private hospital in Sohna, the police said. They took the woman to a flat in a society near Subhash Chowk and raped her for several hours.

According to the police, the RMP is an acquaintance of the woman and had asked her to meet him on Wednesday with regards to a job offer of a nurse. Police said the woman claimed to have completed a nursing course from an institute in Tauru and also had prior experience.

A police officer said the doctor picked her up from Sohna on a motorcycle around 7am and they reached Rajiv Chowk in an hour. “A friend of the doctor’s was waiting in a car. They all got into the car and went to the flat, where they allegedly raped her. Around 5pm, they asked her to leave and threw her in the society lift. They threatened to kill her family if she revealed the incident,” the officer said.

The woman went to her house on Wednesday and complained to the Sohna City police on Thursday morning. Her medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Arvind Dahiya, station house officer (SHO), Sohna City police station, said the RMP was arrested on Friday. “The second accused is yet to be arrested and we are conducting raids to nab him,” he said.

A case was registered against the two under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:20 IST

