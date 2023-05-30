Local vs national: A chink in Oppn unity?

A controversial ordinance promulgated by the Centre to take control of the bureaucracy has thrown an unexpected spanner in the works of Opposition unity. Even as several opposition parties have backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, the Congress appears to be caught in a dilemma. Several of its state units have urged the party leadership to not back a party that it competes against in some states. The Congress’s qualms about backing the AAP are understandable. As an analysis in this newspaper found, the younger outfit has grown largely at the expense of India’s biggest opposition party, especially in Delhi and Punjab, two states that are under the control of the AAP. To strike a balance, the Congress appears to have decided on a strategy of fighting at the local level and coordinating strategy at the national level. PREMIUM The Congress’s qualms about backing the AAP are understandable (Hindustan Times)