The quest for true gender equality| HT Editorial

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:45 IST

This may seem obvious, but needs to be stated categorically: Women have the same wants and needs as men, and are equal in every respect. As we prepare to celebrate the first Women’s Day of the second decade of the 21st century, more attention needs to be given to the idea that within consensual monogamous relationships, the agency of women must be respected. The beginning of a committed monogamous relationship (most often between a man and a woman) is considered the “happy ending” of most love stories in popular culture. It is an assumption that tends to seamlessly spill into real life as well. Most people consider anything that happens within a marriage to be strictly between the man and his wife. While this is a good rule to follow, it fails as a strategy in cases where one partner — and we know from statistics that this is mostly women — faces violence from the other.

Intimate partner violence is the dirty secret of most conservative societies. It is often considered normal for a man to sometimes hit his wife or girlfriend. Kabir Singh, released in 2019,went so far as to insist that the violent protagonist of that awful story hit his paramour “out of love”, and that the beating was an expression of his love. This not only glamourises, but also normalises the misogyny of intimate partner violence, both physical and emotional. It is, therefore, a relief to contrast this popular culture with a film such as the recently released Thappad, in which a homemaker decides to divorce her husband when he slaps her. The film also recognises how many undermine the significance of such violence, with several people asking the protagonist to “let it go”, because it was “just one slap”. The film attempts to explain that it is not merely the single slap — even though it should be unacceptable — but everything that the response to such violence symbolises that is a problem. When family and friends minimise the violence of the act, it is detrimental not just to the woman in question, but to society as a whole.

Even within the strictures of a traditional marriage, the agency of women must be recognised as important. The invisibilisation of violence against women within families, especially from (but not limited to) intimate partners, is a massive problem in Indian society. To address it, it is important for women themselves to recognise that they must have equal respect and agency in every relationship; and nothing less is acceptable.