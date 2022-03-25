Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar DElEd Admissions 2021-23: Registration begins on March 28
  • Bihar DElEd Admissions 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced registration dates for Bihar DElEd admissions 2022.
Bihar DElEd Admissions 2021-23: The registration process will be online and schools will complete it. Students will have to apply through their school principals.(HT File)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar DElEd Admissions 2021-23: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced registration dates for Bihar DElEd admission 2022. The board informed that registration for the 2021-23 session of DElEd course will begin on March 28 and end on April 8, 2022.

The registration process will be online and schools will complete it. Students will have to apply through their school principals.

The registration forms will be made available from March 26 on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can collect the forms from their schools, fill it up and submit. After that, schools will match the data with records available with them and fill the online forms on the board website.

Students will have to pay 400 for Bihar DElEd registration.

Based on the online registration forms, the BSEB will release dummy registration cards on secondary.biharboaronline.com on April 11. If there are errors on the registration cards, those can be corrected between April 11 and 13 through the board website.

For any help regarding the online registration process or payment of fees, schools can reach out to the board on 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239.

