IIMK’s General Management Programme for Future Leaders: Your path to strategic excellence starts now

In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, leaders must understand all areas of business and adapt to new technologies. IIM Kozhikode’s Certificate in General Management Programme for Future Leaders equips you with a comprehensive understanding of finance, marketing, HR, and operations. Over 11 months, you’ll gain AI-driven insights, sharpen your leadership abilities, and develop the skills needed to navigate complex challenges and drive business growth. This programme prepares you for leadership excellence in the modern business world. Develop strategic vision, leadership acumen, and managerial skills with IIMK’s transformative programme for rising professionals.

This programme sets itself apart by integrating emerging technologies and digital transformation, with a special focus on Generative AI. Unlike typical leadership courses that touch lightly on tech, this curriculum arms you with the skills to use AI as a strategic tool. IIM Kozhikode’s Certificate in General Management Programme integrates AI, empowering you to make data-driven decisions. This programme sharpens leadership skills, boosting strategic decision-making through AI, and prepares you to tackle complex business challenges with confidence.

As use of generative AI gains ground, the need for reskilling and upskilling becomes the order of the day, both for the employee and the employer. In its report titled Upskilling and reskilling priorities for the gen AI era, McKinsey says, “The proliferation of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) innovations necessitates a new approach to employee attraction, engagement, and retention. Our survey finds that compared to late adopters, companies adopting gen AI earlier place greater emphasis on talent development, with two-thirds already having a strategic approach to address their future talent and skill requirements.” Likewise, PWC in its Annual CEO Survey (2024) says that Indian CEOs will increase headcount by 5% in the next 12 months.

Programme Highlights

IIM Kozhikode offers a comprehensive management programme experience by combining traditional business disciplines with AI and emerging technologies. It provides a holistic approach, ensuring participants not only master core business areas but also stay ahead by integrating innovative tech for future-ready leadership.

Gain insights and expertise by learning from the top faculty at IIM Kozhikode

Cutting-edge modules on AI, Generative AI, Industry 4.0, Cybersecurity, and Digital Leadership, focusing on AI-led strategy: Studying these various disciplines equips you to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and lead digital transformation in today’s competitive, tech-driven business world.

Specialise in top management domains with a focus on emerging trends and transformative technologies.

Be industry-ready by learning real-world case studies: Sharpen strategic thinking with industry relevant real-world case studies and 15 mini projects, including over 5 group projects.

Engage in live masterclasses on AI and Generative AI: Gain knowledge via live sessions across diverse business domains, led by industry experts with practical insights and real-world applications.

Led by IIMK’s Expert Faculty: Experience world-class learning through interactive live sessions and recorded lectures led by IIM Kozhikode’s renowned professors.

Get certified by IIM Kozhikode, ranked #3 in NIRF ratings, 2024:Boosts credibility, enhances networking opportunities, and increases career advancement potential.

On-campus immersion for immersive learning with peers and cohort-based learning: Engage in practical learning, build networks, and collaborate with peers to gain cross-industry and functional insights.

Flexible learning: Learn at your pace with pre-recorded videos by IIM Kozhikode’s prestigious faculty.

Key Takeaways

Unlike traditional programmes, IIM Kozhikode’s General Management Programme for Future Leaders stands out with the inclusion AI and Generative AI. This focus on advanced technology equips participants to make data-driven decisions, foster innovation, and master strategic planning. It also improves risk management, agility, and problem-solving skills, preparing them for leadership roles that require forward-thinking and adaptability across dynamic, evolving industries.

Completing this programme shapes you into a well-rounded business leader with strong agility, cross-functional skills, and advanced management knowledge. You’ll drive growth through AI and digital skills, expand your network on-campus, and earn an IIMK certification, boosting career opportunities.

Who is this programme for?

This programme is for ambitious professionals aiming for leadership roles. It’s ideal for those wanting to develop broad business skills and stay updated on the latest industry trends. Let’s dive deeper.

Mid to senior professionals

For those wanting a complete understanding of business, stronger leadership skills, and strategic decision-making using AI. You’ll connect with peers and advance your career.

Start-up founders and aspiring leaders

Perfect for scaling businesses: Gain strategic tools, leadership knowledge, and insights to use AI for growth. Join a network of innovators to turn your ideas into success.

Programme Details

Starts on: June 26, 2025

Duration: 11 months | online + live sessions

Programme fee: ₹2,10,000.

Eligibility: Minimum graduate or diploma holder (10+2+3) in any discipline