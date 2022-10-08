Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in

Published on Oct 08, 2022

DME Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UP 2022 counselling schedule released at dme.mponline.gov.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released the NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule. Candidates can check the detailed MP counselling schedule at dme.mponline.gov.in. The online registration process by eligible candidates will begin on October 12. The deadline for the registration in DME portal is October 20. State merit list will be available on October 21.

The result of the first allotment result will be announced on October 28.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG counselling registration link

Key in required details and upload necessary documents

Pay registration fee

Take print out for future reference.

madhya pradesh neet
