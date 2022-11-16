Home / Education / Admissions / NEET SS Counselling schedule: Registration To Begin From November 22

NEET SS Counselling schedule: Registration To Begin From November 22

Published on Nov 16, 2022 10:53 AM IST

MCC has released the counselling schedule for NEET Super Specialty 2022 examination.

ByHT Education Desk

Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for NEET Super Specialty 2022 exam. The NEET SS counselling registration process will commence on November 22 and will end on December 18.

The NEET SS counselling round 1 registration process will commence from November 22. Candidates will be able to register for round 1 till November 28. The first seat allotment result will be announced on December 1. Candidates have to report to the alloted college from December 2 to 7.

NEET SS round 2 registration process will commence on December 9 and will remain open till December 14. The round 2 first seat allotment result will be released on December 17. Candidates have to report to the alloted college from December 18 to 24.

Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.

