TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Slot booking date extended, check revised schedule
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling dates have been revised. Candidates can check the revised dates on the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule. The slot booking date has been extended till September 1, 2022. Candidates can book the slots for counselling through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.
As per the revised schedule, the counselling schedule has been revised after TS Inter supply results 2022 was announced on August 30, 2022. The dates for Slot Booking, Certificate Verification and Exercising Options have been extended.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Extended dates
- Last date for payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking: September 1, 2022
- Last date for Certificate Verification: September 2, 2022
- Last date for Exercising Options: September 3, 2022
The option freezing date will be done on September 2, 2022 and provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 6, 2022. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website from September 6 to September 13, 2022, as per previous counselling schedule. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of TSEAMCET.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics