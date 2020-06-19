e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar CECEB Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline further extended, check revised dates here

Bihar CECEB Admissions: DCECE 2020 registration deadline further extended, check revised dates here

Candidates can pay the application fee through challan till June 29 and online till June 30. Registered candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form from July 1 to 4, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar DCECE application deadline further extended. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Friday further extended the last date to apply for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the board’s official website. The last date to apply was June 19, which has been now extended till June 28.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can pay the application fee through challan till June 29 and online till June 30. Registered candidates will be able to make corrections in their application form from July 1 to 4, 2020.

BCECEB conducts the DCECE exam every year for aspirants who wish to take admission in a three-year diploma course in engineering after completing class 12th. 

