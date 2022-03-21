Bihar Board 10th results 2022 live: Latest updates
- Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release Class 10 examinations result anytime soon.
Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release Class 10 examinations result anytime soon. The class 12 exam result was announced on Wednesday, March 16.Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Matric exams can check the result on the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once its released.
Bihar Board Class 10th examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. Around 17 lakh students in the state have registered to take the Class 10 board exams this year. The exams were held in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
The answer key for the matric exam was released by the Bihar School Examination Board on March 8. For the objective questions, which account for half of the exam, the Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released. On Friday, March 11, the window to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 concluded at 5 p.m.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:43 PM IST
BSEB class 10 answer key
The answer key for the matric exam was released by the Bihar School Examination Board on March 8.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:43 PM IST
BSEB Class 12th result: Toppers list
Sangam Raj of Arts stream have topped the examination with 96.40 percent followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta of Commerce stream with 94.60 percent and Saurav Kumar of Science stream with 94.40 percent.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:41 PM IST
BSEB inter result released on March 16
This year the over all pass percentage is 80.15% a total of 641829 female candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 528817 female candidates have passed the examination. A total of 683920 male candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 233740 male candidates have passed the examination.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:31 PM IST
BSEB inter result out: 80.15 total pass percentage
Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board Class 12 result on March 16. This year the total pass percentage is 80.15%
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:29 PM IST
BSEB class 12th or inter result released on March 16
The inter result was announced on March 16 at the BSEB's Patna headquarters by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore. The result will be announced first at a press conference. The link will be activated for students to access once it has been disclosed to the media.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:27 PM IST
BSEB class 10th result: Website to check
onlinebseb.in
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:26 PM IST
BSEB class 10 exam: Answer key released for objective questions
The Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released for the objective questions, which account for half of the exam. The window to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:24 PM IST
BSEB class 10th exam: Around 17 lakh candidates registered
Around 17 lakh students have registered to take the Class 10 board exams this year in the state.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Bihar Class 10 Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the roll number and registration number
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Bihar Board class 10th exam date
Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:17 PM IST
BSEB class 12th result released
Bihar School Examination Board announced the class 12 exam result on Wednesday, March 16.
-
Mar 21, 2022 04:15 PM IST
BSEB class 10th result expected to release soon
The Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations soon.
Bihar Board 10th results 2022 live: Latest updates
- Bihar School Examination Board is expected to release Class 10 examinations result anytime soon.
GSEB HSC hall ticket 2022: Gujarat class 10th admit card out; Here’s direct link
- Gujarat GSEB HSC hall ticket 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released hall tickets or admit cards for May 2022 SSC (class 10) final exams on gseb.org.
HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet revised, check details here
- Board of School Education, Haryana has revised the date sheet for secondary and senior secondary.
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results out; Know how to raise objections
- CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021-22: CBSE term 1 results have been sent directly to schools and it is not available on cbseresults.nic.in.
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022 released, performance sent to schools
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results 2022 declared, Know how to check score card
- Central Board of Secondary Education has not released the Class 12th term 1 result on the official website.
Annual Plus-II offline board examinations to start from April 28 in Odisha
ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 12 revised time table released, notice here
WB Class 12 Board Exam 2022: WBCHSE HS exam revised schedule released
UP Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2022 released at upmsp.edu.in, how to download
- UP Board 10th, 12th admit cards 2022: The UP Board admit card 2022 for Madhyamik (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams are available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 results 2022: Girls outsmart boys, 80.15% pass
- Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 results 2022: Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday.
Bihar Board Inter result 2022 declared, direct link for BSEB Class 12 marks
- Bihar Board Inter result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022. Here's direct link and how to check.
Bihar Board Intermediate Science result 2022 declared, Saurav Kumar tops
- Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB on March 16 declared the Intermediate science stream result on its official website.