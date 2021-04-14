CBSE Board 2021: Centre postpones Class 12 exams, class 10 exams cancelled

The Centre on Wednesday postponed CBSE class 12 exams and cancelled class 10 exams in view of the second surge of Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet secretary, school and higher education secretaries and other top officials attended the meeting.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the union education ministry said, “Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students, it is decided as follows: The Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

The ministry announced that class 10 exams will not be held this year. “The results of Class X Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the statement added.

The announcement came amid demands of cancellation of CBSE exams in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in several states.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored.

Maharashtra School education minister Varsha Gaikwad also requested the CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other boards to reschedule their exam dates due to the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Centre seeking postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams.

Several states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have already postponed their board examinations amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Last week, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had urged Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to intervene and direct CBSE to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the board exams in May.