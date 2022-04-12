CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Admit card likely soon, check exam guidelines here

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 from April 26, 2022 onwards. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin on April 26 and will end on May 24 for Class 10 and June 15, 2022 for Class 12. The admit card will likely be released soon. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

This is the first time CBSE will conduct its board exams in two terms. The Term 1 examination was conducted in December 2021- January 2022 and the result was declared in March 2022. All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 term 1 exams will have to appear for term 2 examinations as well.

CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Guidelines

The Board has issued a set of guidelines for all appearing candidates which can be checked below.

Candidates will have to follow all COVID19 protocols while appearing for the exam including carrying their own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle, covering their nose, most with mask and following social distancing norms.

Parents will have to guide their wards about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of COVID19 and to ensure that their ward is not sick.

Candidates will have to follow all instructions given on the admit card issued by the Board.

Students will have to reach the exam centre at the stipulated time and 15 minutes reading time will be given to students to read the question paper. This time should be utilised to only read the question paper.