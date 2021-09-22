CBSE uses BlockChain technology to secure board exam result documents

Central Board of Secondary Education has collaborated with Centre of Excellence for BlockChain Technology of National Informatics Centre to provide CBSE Board Results, other academic documents on Blockchain Technology. The website named Academic {BlockChain} Documents where all the academic documents can be accessed online through the official site of cbse.certchain.nic.in.

As per the statement released by the Board, CBSE has made available the digitally signed certificates of Class X and XII for years 2019-2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months. Upon issuance of new certificates by CBSE, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link. All users including students, educational institutions, employers can use the website.

Direct link to use blockchain website here

How to use Blockchain Technology to access results

To use the documents or result certificates, students can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE Academic {BlockChain} Documents on cbse.certchain.nic.in.

Click on ‘Verify’ link available on the home page.

A new page will open where students will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12.

A dialog box will open where all the details needs to be filled.

Once the details are validated, the marks statement of the student will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and if needed keep a screenshot.