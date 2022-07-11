Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE class 10th result 2022: How to check
board exams

JKBOSE class 10th result 2022: How to check

  • JKBOSE is expected to announce the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022 soon at jkbose.nic.in.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 08:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the Jammu Division Class 10 result 2022 soon. However, HT digital does not have any confirmation regarding the release of the JKBOSE class 10th result. Candidates who took the JKBOSE class 10th examination can check the result at jkbose.nic.in, once its out.

The JKBOSE class 10th examination was conducted from March 29 to April 16. Candidates can check their JKBOSE class 10th result through their roll number.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education has already declared JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 on June 30.

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

On the homepage and click on the ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 ’ link

Enter the roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab

Your JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

