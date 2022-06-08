RBSE Rajasthan board Class 5th, 8th results 2022 declared, direct link to check

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th, 8th Result 2022: Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced Rajasthan board class 5th and 8th Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for Rajasthan board exams can see their mark sheets now on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In addition to this, RBSE Class 5th, 8th results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

<strong>Direct link to check Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th results&nbsp;</strong>

This year, a total of 12.63 lakh candidates took Class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan 5th examination.

Class 5th exams were held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and Class 8 exams were conducted from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022, at exam centres across the state.

RBSE Class 5th, 8th results 2022 direct link (to be available soon)

RBSE Class 5th, 8th result 2022: How to check

Go to the board website mentioned here On the homepage, click on the Class 5 or Class 8 result link Login with the required credentials Submit and view Rajasthan board results.