e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSSC inter level main exam postponed, check new date here

BSSC inter level main exam postponed, check new date here

BSSC inter level exam that was scheduled to be held on November 29 will be held on December 13, an official notice reads.

education Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSSC inter level main exam postponed
BSSC inter level main exam postponed(HT file)
         

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the inter level combined competitive main exam 2014. The BSSC inter level exam that was scheduled to be held on November 29 will be held on December 13, an official notice reads.

The BSSC 1st inter level preliminary exam was held on December 8,9 and 10 in the year 2018. Its result was declared on February 14, 2020. A total of 63739 candidates were qualified for the main exam.

The official notice can be downloaded from the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card for the BSSC inter level main exam 2014 will be released around a month before the commencement of examination. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password. Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without their admit card.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on the examination.

top news
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Bihar polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally at Darbhanga soon
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar into custody
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
India registers 43,893 new Covid-19 cases as overall tally nears 8 mn
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In