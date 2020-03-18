e-paper
CBSE 10th social science exam 2020 analysis

CBSE 10th social science exam 2020 analysis

CBSE conducted the class 10th social science examination on March 18 at various centres in India. Social science is a compulsory paper for all students of class 10th. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Delhi: Students wear masks amid coronavirus fears, as they wait outside Kerala School ahead for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
New Delhi: Students wear masks amid coronavirus fears, as they wait outside Kerala School ahead for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.(PTI)
         

CBSE conducted the class 10th social science examination on March 18 at various centres in India. Social science is a compulsory paper for all students of class 10th. The exam was conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The social science paper comprise of history, geography and political science. 

The question paper has 35 questions. There were 20 objective type questions each carrying one mark. Questions from serial number 21 to 28 were carrying three marks each. From question number 29 to 34, the questions were carrying 5 marks each. The last question was a map question of six marks with two parts from History and Geography.

Chandigarh:

The initial response to the class 10 Social Studies was a mix bag. Some students said that the exam was easy while others said it was difficult. The standard of exam was moderate, said Dheerja Sharma, a government school teacher in Chandigarh.

Shubham Singh, a government school student said, “The exam was neither easy, nor difficult. Some questions were out of NCERT book.”

Madhav Singla, a student at city private school said, “Exam was not easy. Certain questions were difficult. I will be able to obtain passing marks but to get overall good marks will be difficult for me.

(with inputs from Srishti Jaswal in Chandigarh)

Kolkata:

Debanshu Roy, a student of Techno India Group of Schools at Siliguri in north Bengal, said, “The class 10 social science questions were quite easy. I hope to score more than 70. The questions were easier than what we saw in the past few years.”

(with input from Tanmay Chatterjee in Kolkata)

Agartala:

Sanjukta Singha, student of Sri Krishna Mission School in Agartala said,” Overall the social science paper was easy but to me, the one mark questions were a bit tricky. But, the question paper was better this year compared to the last year.”

(with input from Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala)

