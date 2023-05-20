Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Judicial Service Exam on June 4, admit card releasing soon

BPSC Judicial Service Exam on June 4, admit card releasing soon

ByHT Education Desk
May 20, 2023 08:46 PM IST

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on June 4.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on June 4. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Judicial Service Exam on June 4, admit card releasing soon (HT)
BPSC Judicial Service Exam on June 4, admit card releasing soon (HT)

The BPSC 32 Judicial Service preliminary exam will be held in 2 shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. The BPSC 32 Judicial examination admit card will be released one week prior to the examination.

Notification here

BPSC Judicial Service exam 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC Judicial Services admit card link

BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out