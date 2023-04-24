Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK UGET 2023 registration ends today on comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close online registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 today, April 24. Candidates can submit their forms on comedk.org.

As per information on the official website, for the current academic year 2023-24, COMEDK will conduct the entrance examination on Sunday, May 28 for admission to around 20,000 Engineering seats.

A window to make select edits to the application form will be provided between 10 am on April 26 and 11:55 pm on April 29.

Admit cards for the test will be issued on May 18, 10 am.

Provisional and final answer keys will be published on May 30 and June 6, respectively. Results will be announced on June 10.

Candidates applying for COMEDK UGET have to pay 1,800 as exam fee. Those who are applying for both UGET and UNIGAUGE have to pay 2,950. Convenience charge/fee will be added to the exam fee.

