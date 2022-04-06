CUET 2022 LIVE: Registration process begins shortly on cuet.samarth.edu.in
National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.edu.in.
The last date to apply for the examination is till May 6, 2022 upto 11.50 pm. The examination will be conducted in first and second week of July, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two slots- Slot 1 for 195 minutes and Slot 2 for 225 minutes. The mode of exam is LAN Based CBT and the pattern of exam is multiple choice questions.
CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages across the country.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Jamia to take admission through CUET 2022 for 8 programs
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) said the university will adopt the common university entrance test for undergraduate (CUET-UG) to admit students to eight programmes in the 2022-23 academic session.
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:45 PM IST
CUET UG: What UGC chairman said
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to "coaching culture", University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:39 PM IST
CUET 2022: Helpline number
For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. In addition to this, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:37 PM IST
CUET UG 2022: Allahabad University to take admission through CUET
Allahabad University will take admission through CUET. AU’s coordinator (admissions), Prof JK Pati informed that admissions for the UG courses at AU would be done solely through Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022.
-
Apr 06, 2022 03:25 PM IST
CUET 2022: Registration to begin soon
CUET 2022 registration will begin shortly. The link will be available on the official website. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.edu.in.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:35 PM IST
CUET UG 2022: Link to be activated soon
CUET UG 2022 link will be activated soon. Candidates will have to keep a check on the official website of CUET for registration link.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:24 PM IST
CUET 2022: Coaching centres witness surge
As per PTI report, with the University Grants Commission making CUET mandatory for admission to all central universities, several coaching centres have started witnessing a surge in students’ enrolment for the preparation of the entrance test for undergraduate courses.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:15 PM IST
CUET: Scores to be used by Karnataka Universities
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:11 PM IST
DU admissions through CUET 2022
Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has said that DU admissions eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test marks.
-
Apr 06, 2022 02:05 PM IST
CUET UG 2022: Exam pattern
The examination will be conducted in two slots- Slot 1 for 195 minutes and Slot 2 for 225 minutes. The mode of exam is LAN Based CBT and the pattern of exam is multiple choice questions. The dates have not been released yet.
-
Apr 06, 2022 01:57 PM IST
CUET Exam: How to apply
Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on CUET 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Once done click on submit.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Apr 06, 2022 01:50 PM IST
CUET 2022 Registration: Ends on May 6
CUET 2022 registration ends on May 6, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.edu.in.
-
Apr 06, 2022 01:47 PM IST
CUET UG: To be conducted in 13 languages
The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.
-
Apr 06, 2022 01:41 PM IST
CUET: Exam dates
The examination will be conducted in first and second week of July, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two slots- Slot 1 for 195 minutes and Slot 2 for 225 minutes. The mode of exam is LAN Based CBT and the pattern of exam is multiple choice questions. The exam date has not been released yet.
-
Apr 06, 2022 01:36 PM IST
CUET 2022: Registration to begin shortly
CUET 2022 registration will begin shortly. Candidates can apply online through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.edu.in.
