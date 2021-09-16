ICAI CA Exams 2021: Registration for Foundation, Final & Inter exams begin today

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will begin the registration process for ICAI CA Exams 2021 on September 16, 2021. The application process will start for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, and Final examinations. Candidates who want to apply can apply online through the official site of ICAI Exams on icaiexam.icai.org.

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 30, 2021. Candidates who will apply from September 30 to October 3 will have to pay ₹600/- as additional fees (for Domestic & Kathmandu centers) and US$ 10 (for Overseas centers).

Further, applications for admission to Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws, and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test will be done from September 16 to September 30, 2021. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAI CA Exams 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of ICAI Exams on icaiexam.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Exams 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details or register themselves.

Fill in the application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.