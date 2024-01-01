The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024 session 1) is set to begin on January 24. Admit cards of the examination will be published on the website jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains 2024 session 1 from January 24, here's when admit cards will be out (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In the examination notification, NTA informed that admit cards of JEE Main session 1 will be published “3 days before the actual date of the examination”. This means admit cards will be issued in phases for different exam days.

Candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.

Ahead of admit cards, NTA will issue exam city information slips to candidates. In exam city slips, they will get to know about the location of their exam centres.

JEE Main exam city slips will be out in the second week of January.

The admit card of JEE Main will contain exam date and shift timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines, among other information.

Candidates should verify these details after downloading it and read the instructions carefully.

How to download JEE Mains session 1 admit card