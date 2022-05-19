MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exam postponed, official notice here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 and Dental Surgeon Exam were scheduled to be held on May 22, 2022 at various exam centres in the State. The examination has been postponed and the new exam dates will be available soon on the official website. The admit card was released on May 17, 2022.

<strong>Check Official Notice Here&nbsp;</strong>

MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exam: How to check

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the official notice through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exam link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notice.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MPPSC Engineering Services exam will fill up 193 posts in the organisation and MPPSC Dental Surgeon exam will fill up 22 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPPSC.