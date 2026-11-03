POWERGRID will recruit candidates for the Engineer Trainee position. The recruitment will be of fresh engineering graduates for executive positions in Electrical/Electronics/Civil/Computer Science disciplines through GATE-2026. POWERGRID to recruit for Engineer Trainees through GATE 2026 score, check eligibility, selection process here

The registration process will begin in February/March 2026 and will end in March 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2026 as shown in the following table and qualified in the same. The qualifying marks shall be as declared by GATE 2026 Organizing Body.

Engineer Trainee (Electrical): EE

Engineer Trainee (Electronics): EC

Engineer Trainee (Civil): CE

Engineer Trainee (Computer Science): CS

The age limit should be 28 years as on December 31, 2025.

Final Year / Semester students who expect their final results by 14.08.2026 are also eligible to apply, provided they have obtained minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to pre-final examination. In case of selection, their candidature shall be subject to their securing minimum 60% marks in essential qualification. Such candidates need to mention their marks up to pre-final examination while filling up the online application form for POWERGRID.

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Selection Process The selection process will consist of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE 2026, Group Discussion & Personal Interview.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for the corresponding paper of GATE 2026, i.e. Electrical Engineering (EE) / Electronics and Communication (EC) / Civil Engineering (CE)/ Computer Science Engineering (CS). Candidates qualified in corresponding paper of GATE 2026 shall only be eligible to be considered for the next stage of selection. Qualifying marks in GATE 2026 shall be as decided by GATE 2026 conducting authority.

Candidates shortlisted for the Group Discussion and Interview shall be required to bring the documents as mentioned in their interview call letter. Candidates must qualify in the Personal Interview in order to be considered for empanelment.

Application Fee SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-SM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Other candidates are required to login to their candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode only. On submission of application fees, your application process will be treated as complete.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of POWERGRID.

Detailed Notification Here