RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised again for RPF SI, JE, Technician and others, notice here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised dates for RRB Exam Dates 2024. The exam dates have been revised for RPF SI, JE, Technician and others posts. The official notice is available on the official website of RRBs. RRB Exam Dates 2024 revised again for RPF SI, JE, Technician, notice here

As per the revised tentative exam schedule, CEN RPF 01/2024 RPF SI examination will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024. The CEN 03/2024 JE & Others examination will be conducted on December 16, 17 and 18, 2024 and CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I) (Grade III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024.

This is the second time the exam dates have been revised. RRBs revised them earlier in October.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CEN’s on the official websites of all RRBs. The downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

RRB Exam Dates 2024: How to download notice

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the notice by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Click on RRB Exam Dates 2024. The revised notice is available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official notice reads, “Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are once again advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry at examination center.”