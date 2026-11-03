The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for the exams to be held in November 2026. Candidates who want to check the examination dates for various exams can check the notice available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC announces exam dates for CGEPT, Annual Departmental Typing Test & Stenographer Skill Test and SI in Delhi Police at ssc.gov.in

As per the official notice, the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT)-Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027 will be held on November 17 and 18, 2026. The Annual Departmental Typing Test (English/Hindi) & Stenographer Skill Test (English/Hindi) Examination, 2025 will be held on November 20 and 21, 2026 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 (Paper-II) will be held on November 28, 2026.

The selection process for SI in Delhi Police includes Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to check exam dates To check and download the exam notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on the exam notice link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here