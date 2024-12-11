Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2024 final vacancies list. The Final vacancies of Junior Engineer(Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE 2024 final vacancies out at ssc.gov.in, 1701 posts to be filled

As per the final list, a total of 1701 posts will be filled out of which 322 posts for SC category, 165 posts for ST category, 480 posts for OBC, 171 posts for EWS and 563 posts for Unreserved category.

Meanwhile, the Commission has opened the window to fill the option cum preference for SSC JE 2024. The last date to submit the preference form for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 is December 13, 2024.

All those candidates who have appeared in Paper-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Examination, 2024 through their respective login page on the SSC website wherein facility for submission of Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) will be available under My Application Tab.

Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period will not be given any further opportunity to submit their Option-cum-Preference, and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

The Paper 2 examination was held on November 6, 2024. The provisional answer key and results for the same are awaited. There will be a negative mark of 01 for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

The paper 2 examination was conducted in CBT mode. the duration of the examination was for 2 hours and a total of 100 questions were asked and the maximum marks was 300. Question paper comprise of questions from Part-A: General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B: General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C: General Engineering (Mechanical).