UGC NET December 2022: Important notice on upper age limit released at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released an important notice on upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022. The upper age limit has been revised by the Agency for JRF. The official notice is available to the candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The Agency has revised the upper age limit for JRF after receiving few representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF.

As per the official notice, the NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023. And so, the Agency has decided that the last date for r determining the upper age limit for applying JRF is 01.12.2022 for December 2022 UGC-NET.

The OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/Third gender categories and to women applicants will be provided a relaxation of upto 5 years to apply for the exam. relaxation will also be provided to candidates with research experience and some other categories which are available on the notice.

The last date to apply for the examination is January 17, 2023. The last date to make payment of application fees is till January 18, 2023. The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

Official Notice Here