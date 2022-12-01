Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WB TET admit card 2022 out on wbbpe.org, download link here

WB TET admit card 2022 out on wbbpe.org, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:10 AM IST

WB TET admit card 2022 released on wbbpe.org. Use the link given here to download it.

WB TET admit card 2022 released on wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org, wbbpeonline.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
WB TET admit card 2022 released on wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org, wbbpeonline.com(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

WB TET 2022 Admit Card: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has published admit cards for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test or WB TET 2022. Candidates who will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org or wbbpeonline.com.

The examination will be conducted on December 11 at test centres across the state. Candidates need to login to the WB TET 2022 application portal with their registration number and date of birth in order to download admit cards.

However, the said link to download admit cards is not working at the time of publication of this article. Candidates should wait for a while and try downloading it later.

WB TET admit card 2022: Link 1

WB TET admit card 2022: Link 2

How to download WB TET 2022 admit card

  1. Go to wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
  2. On the home page, open the link that reads “Click here Online Application for Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET-2022) for Classes I to V”.
  3. Now, open the link “Print/download admit card”.
  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  5. WB TET admit card 2022 will be displayed. Download/print it.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal admit card.
west bengal admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out