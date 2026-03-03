Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 275 posts at centralbank.bank.in, direct link here
The Central Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 275 vacancies in the organisation.
The last date to apply for the post is March 23, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Software Developer (Developer - Java): 13 posts
2. Mobile Developer- Android/IOS: 3 posts
3. Software Developer (Developer Dot Net): 6 posts
4. Database Administration: 11 posts
5. Digital Channel Manager / Digital Application specialist: 23 posts
6. Linux/Solaris/SAN/Storage/SRE/Open shift: 14 posts
7. Windows / AD: 5 posts
8. Cloud Manager: 5 posts
9. Information Security, Cyber Security & IT Governance , Risk: 38 posts
10. Network Administrator/Network Security: 5 posts
11. Production support / ROC/Digital Support: 26 posts
12. Enterprise / Integration /Public cloud Architect: 4 posts
13. DevSecOps: 4 posts
14. Web Server/ Web Logic Administrator: 3 posts
15. Data Architect: 2 posts
16. Data Engineer /Data Quality/ETL/PLSQL/BI: 15 posts
17. Data Scientist: 6 posts
18. Gen AI: 2 posts
19. IT officer: 82 posts
20. Risk Manager: 4 posts
21. Taxation/CA: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of performance in written examination and interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norm does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The written exam duration is for 90 minutes and the question paper will have 90 questions. The maximum marks is 100. There is no negative marks for wrong answers marked in the objective test.
Application Fee
The application fee for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PwBD candidates (Divyangjan)/ Women candidates is ₹175/- and all other candidates is ₹850/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets/UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.
