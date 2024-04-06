Odisha Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for OSSC CGL 2024 on April 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C posts can check the link on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL 2024: Registration begins for 586 posts at ossc.gov.in, link here

The registration process will end on May 2, 2024 an the submission of online application form can be done till May 5, 2024. The editing of online application form can be done till May 17, 2024. The prelims examination will be conducted in the month of July – September 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This recruitment drive will fill up 586 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Endowments: 21 posts

Assistant CT and GST Officer: 61 posts

Auditor: 9 posts

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 15 posts

Junior Assistant: 480 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 21 years to 38 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of -preliminary examination, main examination and certificate verification. Candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification based on the marks secured in the main written exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.