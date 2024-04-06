 OSSC CGL 2024: Registration begins for 586 posts at ossc.gov.in, link here - Hindustan Times
OSSC CGL 2024: Registration begins for 586 posts at ossc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2024 01:34 PM IST

OSSC CGL 2024 registration begins for 586 posts. The direct link is given here.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for OSSC CGL 2024 on April 5, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C posts can check the link on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The registration process will end on May 2, 2024 an the submission of online application form can be done till May 5, 2024. The editing of online application form can be done till May 17, 2024. The prelims examination will be conducted in the month of July – September 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 586 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Inspector of Endowments: 21 posts
  • Assistant CT and GST Officer: 61 posts
  • Auditor: 9 posts
  • Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 15 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 480 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit should be between 21 years to 38 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of -preliminary examination, main examination and certificate verification. Candidates will be shortlisted for certificate verification based on the marks secured in the main written exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / OSSC CGL 2024: Registration begins for 586 posts at ossc.gov.in, link here
