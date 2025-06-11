SP Jain Global registers successful internship placements for MGB students, 89% secure international internships

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global), has announced the successful internship placement of its Master of Global Business (MGB) Class of 2024 students. 89 per cent of students of SP Jain Global secured international internships, with a strong presence in key global hubs like Dubai and Singapore. (Representative image/Unsplash)

As per SP Jain Global, 89 per cent of students secured international internships, with a strong presence in key global hubs like Dubai and Singapore that are home to two of the school’s campuses.

The internships spanned a wide range of industries, with Retail leading the way followed by Technology, BFSI, Sales & Marketing, Operations and Finance, a press release informed.

Top recruiters included LVMH, Dabur, Siemens Healthineers, Frost & Sullivan, Anand Rathi, Beiersdorf Middle East, SAP, Puma, DP World, Porsche, MGI Luxury, Landmark Group, CEVA Logistics, Redington Gulf, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce, Whatfix, Unimas Consulting, Graymatics London, Himalaya Wellness, Purelab, Pirelli, PVH Group, Kitopi, Aurionpro, Bahwan Cybertek, Virtualness, Rivoli Group, and Philips Health.

Dr Veena Jadhav, the associate dean of the MGB program at SP Jain Global, said, that since majority of the internships secured by students are in global hubs like Dubai and Singapore, it reflects the strong global relevance and industry demand for our graduates.

“At SP Jain Global, we are committed to empowering students with real-world, multi-campus immersive learning experiences that transform them into agile, globally competent business leaders. These results are a testament to the strength of our tri-city model, the quality of our curriculum, and the remarkable calibre of our students,” added Dr Jadhav.

MGB graduate Harini Viapuri highlighted that her journey at SP Jain Global has been both challenging and rewarding, which shaped her “into a globally competent professional.”

Harini, who secured an internship in Singapore and a full-time role in Dubai, said that the MGB program provided an in-depth understanding of global marketing management, whereas the tri-city model offered first-hand exposure to three international markets, which equipped her with a well-rounded business perspective.

It may be mentioned here that SP Jain Global’s MGB program offers a unique tri-city learning experience across Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai, with the option to undertake an exchange term in London.