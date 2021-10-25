SSC phase 9 selection post recruitment registration ends today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration portal for the phase 9 selection post recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for the selection posts can fill and submit the application forms available at ssc.nic.in.

Apply online

“Crucial date for claim of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/ESM status, fee concession and reservation, where not specified otherwise, will be the closing date for receipt of online applications i.e. 25- 10-2021,” the SSC has said.

The facility to deposit the exam fee will be open till October 28, 11.30 pm. “However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 01-11- 2021 provided the challan has been generated by them before 28-10-2021 (upto 23.30 PM),” SSC has instructed candidates.

Depending on the minimum educational qualification required for the posts—graduation, intermediate or matriculation—the SSC will conduct exams at all the levels. The exam will be objective type multiple choice questions. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

After the completion of the exam, answer keys will be released on the Commission’s website.