ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 released, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:26 PM IST

ICAI releases CA Foundation result 2023, download at www.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation result 2023, today, February 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results on the official website at www.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live updates.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared, Download Now

The CA Foundation exam was postponed from December 24–30, 2023, to December 31, 2023, and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.

ICAI CA Foundation result link

ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result: Know how to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 results.

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click the result link

Key in your login details

ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

In the meanwhile, applications are being accepted for the June exam of the CA Foundation, which is scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
