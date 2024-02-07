ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 released, know how to check
ICAI releases CA Foundation result 2023, download at www.icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation result 2023, today, February 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results on the official website at www.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live updates.
The CA Foundation exam was postponed from December 24–30, 2023, to December 31, 2023, and January 2, 4, and 6, 2024.
ICAI CA Foundation result link
ICAI CA Foundation 2024 result: Know how to check
Candidates can follow the steps below to check the ICAI CA Foundation 2024 results.
Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org
On the homepage, click the result link
Key in your login details
ICAI CA Foundation December 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the results
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
In the meanwhile, applications are being accepted for the June exam of the CA Foundation, which is scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26.