JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Mains Paper 2 results awaited, updates here

JEE Mains Result 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 in due course of time. Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

The official website shared by NTA reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam. Follow the blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.