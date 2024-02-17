JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Mains Paper 2 results awaited, updates here
JEE Mains Result 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 in due course of time. Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
The official website shared by NTA reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”
The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam. Follow the blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.
JEE Main 2024 Result paper 2: How to download final answer key
Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Open the link to check the final answer key of JEE Main session 1 Paper 2.
Download the PDF and check shift-wise answer keys.
JEE Mains result 2024: Exam was held in 13 languages
NTA conducted the JEE Main exam is 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
JEE Mains Paper 2 result: Attendance increased in past two years
2022
Registered – 94258
Appeared – 54463
%age – 57.8%
2023
Registered – 96279
Appeared – 67250
%age – 69.8%
2024
Registered – 74002
Appeared – 55493
%age – 75.0%
NTA JEE Mains Result 2024: Login details required to check Paper 2
Application Form
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
JEE mains 2024 result for Paper 2: List of websites
jeemain.nta.ac.in
ntaresults.nic.in
JEE 2024 result: Number of candidates registered and appeared
A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.
JEE result 2024 for paper 2: Exam dates
The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2: How to check scores
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in
Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Scorecard
Key in your credentials and login
The scorecard will be displayed on screen
Download the scorecard
Take a printout for future reference
JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024: Where to check
Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE main 2024 result Paper 2: Date and time
JEE main 2024 result Paper 2 date and time have not been shared by the Agency yet. As per the official notice, the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.