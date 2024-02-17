Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Mains Paper 2 results awaited, updates here

    Feb 17, 2024 5:37 AM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live Updates: NTA JEE Mains Paper 2 results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 in due course of time. Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The official website shared by NTA reads, "The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days."

    The official website shared by NTA reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam. Follow the blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2024 5:37 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Result paper 2: How to download final answer key

    Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Open the link to check the final answer key of JEE Main session 1 Paper 2.

    Download the PDF and check shift-wise answer keys.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:31 AM IST

    JEE Mains result 2024: Exam was held in 13 languages

    NTA conducted the JEE Main exam is 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:27 AM IST

    JEE Mains Paper 2 result: Attendance increased in past two years

    2022

    Registered – 94258

    Appeared – 54463

    %age – 57.8%

    2023

    Registered – 96279

    Appeared – 67250

    %age – 69.8%

    2024

    Registered – 74002

    Appeared – 55493

    %age – 75.0%

    Feb 17, 2024 5:23 AM IST

    NTA JEE Mains Result 2024: Login details required to check Paper 2

    Application Form

    Application Number

    Password

    Security Pin

    Feb 17, 2024 5:19 AM IST

    JEE mains 2024 result for Paper 2: List of websites

    jeemain.nta.ac.in

    ntaresults.nic.in

    Feb 17, 2024 5:13 AM IST

    JEE 2024 result: Number of candidates registered and appeared

    A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:09 AM IST

    JEE result 2024 for paper 2: Exam dates

    The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Feb 17, 2024 5:05 AM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2: How to check scores

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Feb 17, 2024 5:01 AM IST

    JEE Mains Paper 2 Result 2024: Where to check

    Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) results, when released, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Feb 17, 2024 4:57 AM IST

    JEE main 2024 result Paper 2: Date and time

    JEE main 2024 result Paper 2 date and time have not been shared by the Agency yet. As per the official notice, the NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes