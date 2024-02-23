 Kerala TET result 2024 awaited; know how to check - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / Kerala TET result 2024 awaited; know how to check

Kerala TET result 2024 awaited; know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 23, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 results awaited, check on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 results are awaited. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in, once released.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 results awaited(HT file)
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 results awaited(HT file)

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023. The exam on both days was conducted in two shifts- the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Kerala TET results: How to check

Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the results link

Key in your login credentials

Click the Kerala TET result

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for the Kerala TET commenced on November 6 and the last date to apply was November 17, 2023. Candidates were able to take the final printout is November 18, 2023.

