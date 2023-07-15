MAH CET BDes merit list 2023 released at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org, get link
The Maharashtra State Cell has released the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2023 BDesign counselling. Candidates can check it on the official website.
The State Cell, Maharashtra released the Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 BDesign counselling provisional merit list today, July 15. Candidates can check the MAH CET BDes merit list 2023 on the official website at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org. Candidates can check the provisional merit list status using their application id and date of birth.
Direct link to check provisional merit list for All India Candidates
Direct link to check provisional merit list for Maharashtra state
MAH CET BDes merit list: Know how to check
Visit the official website at bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the provisional merit list link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the provisional merit list
Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.
