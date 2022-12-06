Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Mains Result 2022 on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services mains examination can check their roll numbers on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Mains Result 2022 Declared: How to check at upsc.gov.in

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 link available on the main page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to fill up and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF- II) mandatorily.

Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly.