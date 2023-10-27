News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 12:11 PM IST

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given here.

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 selection process can check the result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

A total of 628 candidates were shortlisted on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC on April 16, 2023. All the selected candidates had to appear for interview round. All those candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result through these simple steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA Final Result 2023

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The NDA & NA II exam was conducted for a total of 400 vacancies of which 375 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies in the Naval Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out