Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 selection process can check the result through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

A total of 628 candidates were shortlisted on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC on April 16, 2023. All the selected candidates had to appear for interview round. All those candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result through these simple steps given below.

UPSC NDA Final Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

The NDA & NA II exam was conducted for a total of 400 vacancies of which 375 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies in the Naval Academy. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

