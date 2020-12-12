e-paper
HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 26 assistant engineer vacancies, check details here

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 26 assistant engineer vacancies, check details here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer(electrical and civil) in Public Works Department, HP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before January 5, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The job will be contractual in nature. There are a total of 24 vacancies of civil civil engineer and two vacancies for electrical engineers.

Pay Scale:

Assistant civil engineer-- Rs 27750 per month

Assistant electrical engineer- Rs 21000 per month.

Educational Qualification:

Must Possess regular full time degree in Civil Engineering from an Institute / University duly approved / recognized by the AICTE / UGC or AMIE enrolled upto on or before 31-05-2013 from Institute of Engineers (India), Calcutta.

Click here to apply online

