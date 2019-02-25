ICSI CS professional December result 2018 declared, Varsha Panjwani is the topper

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of CS examinations for the professional programme on Monday, February 25, 2019. The examination was conducted in December 2018.

Here is the direct link to check the ICSI CS professional result for December 2018 examination:

The institute has also released the All India Provisional Merit List and top three rank holders for the professional programme .

Varsha Panjwani has secured the first rank while Deepak Jain has bagged second rank in the examination.

The results of the executive programme will be declared at 2pm. The result along with the subject-wise break-up of marks will be uploaded on the institute’s official website after the declaration of the results.

Candidates will not be provided with a hard copy of result and marks statement of executive programme, but that for the professional programme exam will be sent to the candidates immediately after the declaration of the results.

ICSI CS Professional December exam result 2018 : Steps to check results

1) Visit ICSI’s official website http://icsi.examresults.net/

2) Click on link for results (as desired)

3) Log in with required details

4) Results will be displayed on screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 13:51 IST