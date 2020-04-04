e-paper
Jamia VC apprises HRD minister of university’s online faculty development programme

The university will be carrying out an online development programme for faculty members to equip them with online teaching tools during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:00 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor (VC) Najma Akhtar apprised HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” on Friday of the online faculty development programme being started by the university from next week.

The HRD Minister held a tele-conference with the VCs of various universities and directors of higher education institutions.  Akhtar informed him about the new faculty development programme starting April 6 and the safe stay of nearly 300 students in the university hostels during the lockdown.

The university will be carrying out an online development programme for faculty members to equip them with online teaching tools during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Akhtar also informed the minister about how the university is planning to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to switch off the lights of their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 and light lamps, candles or switch on the flashlights of their mobile phones to display the nation’s collective spirit to defeat the coronavirus.

