JEE Main 2019 exam tomorrow, top things to keep in mind

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2019 exam from tomorrow January 6, 2019. The exam will conclude on January 20, 2019.

Candidates who have still not download their admit card should download it now. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without their admit card.

Here are the top things to keep in mind for JEE Main 2019 exam

1. Reach the exam centre before the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

2. Don’t forget your admit card. You should carry your admit card with you to enter the exam centre

3. If you are a diabetic patient you can carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange)and transparent water bottle with you inside the centre

4. Don’t take with you any stationary item with you. Pen/ Pencil and blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room.

5. If you are having any problem in reaching the exam centre, JEE Main has introduced a ‘Locate your Centre’ option for the candidates. With this candidates can fill their centre address and it will be located on your mobile or computer map.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:40 IST