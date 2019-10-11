e-paper
Maharashtra SET Result 2019 to be declared soon, here’s how to check

Maharashtra SET Result 2019: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will declare the result of Maharshtra State Eligibility Test (SET) on Friday, October 11.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:09 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will declare the result of Maharshtra State Eligibility Test (SET) on Friday, October 11.(unipune.ac.in)
         

In a press release issued on Thursday, SPPU announced that the results of the Maharashtra SET exams this year are 8.5% and the results will be announced on the university’s website on Friday.

SPPU conducted SET examination 2019 at Centres in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Panaji (Goa) on June 23.

The University (SPPU) had released the answer key for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 on July 22 and invited objections from candidates.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by Visiting official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) for Assistant Professor

1) Visit the official website of Savitribai Phule Pune University at unipune.ac.in

2) Click on the link for SET examination setexam.unipune.ac.in

3) Click on the link for result

4) Follow the steps as directed on the page

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 13:08 IST

