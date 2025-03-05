Amity University hosts 38th AIU Inter University National Youth Fest 2024-25, over 2000 talented students take part

Amity University is hosting the 38th AIU Inter University National Youth Festival-2024-25 titled "Amity Utsav” under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The 38th AIU Inter University National Youth Fest 2024-25,, "Amity Utsav" is being hosted at the Amity University from March 3 to 6, 2025.

The event which is being held from March 3 to 6, 2025 features more than 2407 students from 148 universities across India who are participating in 28 competitions such as classical music, vocal music, western music, folk dance, classical dance, quiz competitions, debate competitions, plays, skits, poster making, collage making, clay modelling, installation art, mehendi and rangoli making, and more, a press statement informed.

Renowned Kuchipudi Dancer Padma Bhushan Raja Reddy who inaugurated the program remarked that India is famous across the world for its dynamic, vibrant, colourful and diverse customs, languages, culture and traditions.

He lauded Amity for providing students from various parts of the country with the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament and Chairman, Kailash Group of Hospitals said, “Amity University has organized this Mega Youth Festival which is truly commendable, and I congratulate all the participants. India is known for its rich cultural heritage across the world, and we strongly believe in our traditions and culture which make India a unique country in the world.”

Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak President, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) highlighted that youth festivals serve as a vibrant platform for the expression of creativity, talent, and innovation among our young minds.

He said, “It is a time when the energy and enthusiasm of the youth take centre stage, showcasing the incredible potential that resides within each of you. This festival is not merely an event, it is a testament to the vitality and dynamism that characterize our young student’s community. AIU has been annually organizing the Inter-University Youth Festivals (UNIFESTs) at the zonal and national levels every year, wherein a large number of youth artists from member universities and affiliated colleges participate.”

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh stated that the AIU Inter-University National Youth Festival 2024–25 is a vibrant and highly anticipated event that brings together students from universities across India to showcase their talents, creativity, and cultural diversity, with an aim to celebrate the spirit of unity, national integration, and youth empowerment.

Renowned Kathak Dancer Duo Padma Shri Nalini Asthana and Kamalini Asthana, said that the festival offers a platform to the artists to showcase their skills, encouraging appreciation and support for one another’s unique abilities.

Notably, a cultural procession was taken around the Amity campus before the inauguration of the event. Participants from various universities showcased their talent for two minutes and enthralled the audience with their talent.

Approximately 1,000 universities from across India were divided into 8 Zones i.e. Central, Southeast, South, West, East, Northeast, North and Northwest Zone, the press released added.

Furthermore, zone-wise competitions were hosted by different universities and the winners were selected for the grand finale at Amity, where they are competing for the championship trophy.