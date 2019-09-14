Over 500 students to get degrees at IIIT-A convocation today

education

Sep 14, 2019

As many as 506 students will be awarded degrees during the 14th convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) scheduled on Saturday.

Padma Bhushan Prof Vaidyeswaran Rajaraman will be the chief guest. Rajaraman, an engineer, academic and writer, is credited with establishment of first academic programme in computer science in India at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in 1965, said IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan.

He said the institute would also award 25 medals to meritorious students and 16 research scholars would be conferred with PhD degrees.

He said the event will be held in the main auditorium of the institute from 4pm and for which a dress rehearsal was held on Friday.

He said the degree recipients include 240 BTech (IT) and 77 BTech (Electronic Communication Engineering) students besides 189 students who would be conferred post graduation degrees including MTech, MBA and PhDs.

Medal Winners

“Nikita Jain will be awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal for the year-2019. Nikita Jain, Raghav Saboo and Priyanka Singla will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Respectively for BTech (IT) academic session from July 2015 to June 2019. In BTech (ECE), Aayush Khatri will get gold, Gaurav Pandey will be awarded silver and Sulekha Kumari will get bronze medals,” said Nagabhushan.

The Institute Medals in five year Integrated MTech (IT) will witness Anirban Sarkar (ISE) bagging the gold, Mainka Dutta being awarded the Silver and Nikita Goel taking the bronze medal.

In MTech (ECE) Anupam Kumari, Prashant Kumar and Bharat Bhushan Upadhyay will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals during the convocation while in MBA Amrita Kulshreshtha, Ekta Kumari and Pawan Kumar Pandey will be presented the gold, silver and bronze medals. The Institute Medals in five year Integrated BTech-MTech Batch July 2014 to June 2019 will be awarded to Gupta Yogeshkumar Rajesh Kumar followed by Mankali Lakshmi Likhitha and Abhinav Vinci getting the silver and bronze medals.

The Institute Medals Merit Certificate will be given to five year Dual Degree BTech-MBA programme students recommended for Award of Merit Certificate of batch July 2014-June 2019 Patil Vishvajeet Subhash for bagging first rank and Muga Pruthvi Anvesh for bagging second rank in the Institute.

Dr TCM Pillay Memorial Gold Medal will be presented to BTech (IT) student Chaudhari Jayesh Ajaybhai, Nobel Laureate Prof Claude Cohen Tannoudji Gold Medal to BTech student Priyanka Singla, Prof Dr Ing Mathias Kleiner Gold Medal to BTech student Abhinav Khare and Prof Joelle Cohen Tannoudji Gold Medal to MTech student Darshna.

Prayagraj A special function will be organized at IIIT-A on October 12 where former HRD minister MM Joshi, who played a key role in establishing IIIT-Allahabad, would release a stamp on the completion of 20 years of the institute, said institute director Prof Nagabhushan.

Besides, the convocation ground would be named Dr MM Joshi Muktagan on the occasion. This open ground with special seating arrangements would allow students a free wi-fi zone and solar-powered charging facility.

He said the ring road inside the campus will be named S Ramegowda Ring Road after former AICTE chairman Dr S Ramegowda who headed the central government panel that floated the idea for setting up specialized technical education institutes—IITs-- in the country while Gate number 1 and 2 will be named after noted scientist and first chairman of IIIT-A’s Board of Governors Prof MGK Menon and IIIT-A society’s former chairman AR Verma.

On October 13, MM Joshi will deliver a lecture as a physicist at the institute’s Jhalwa campus at the inaugural ceremony of three-day 34th Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) annual convention.

Photo caption: IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan and other officials talking to media persons.

Sep 14, 2019