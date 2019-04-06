RRB ALP Technician CBT result declared, check latest updates here

RRB ALP Scorecard : The railway recruitment board (RRB) has declared the results for ALP technician 2nd computer based test (CBT) on its official websites.

The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019. Qualified candidates will have to appear for aptitutde test.

Candidates can now view their individual scores and their shortlisting status for Computer Based Aptitude Test by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs . They will have to key in their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available only up to April 16.

“Total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude test is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs on 20-09-2018 for ALP from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP and secured minimum qualifying normalised marks of 35 in Part B and as per their merit in Part A and reservation category subject to securing minimum qualifying marks for the respective community,” the official notice reads.

Check RRB ALP official notice here

RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT Scorecards: How to download

Visit the official website of RRB (regional)

On the homepage click on result link for CEN 01/ 2018

A login page will open

Key in your user ID and password (DOB) and submit

Your result will appear on the screen.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:33 IST